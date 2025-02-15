Check out the live streaming details for Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women's Premier League 2025 match to be played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Mumbai Indians as they face Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in the second match of the 2025 Women's Premier League on Saturday, February 15, in Vadodara. The Delhi Capitals have advanced to the finals in 2023 and 2024 but have not yet won the championship, while the Mumbai Indians won the first tournament.

Mumbai and Delhi were finalists in the inaugural Women's Premier League in 2023, and both teams made it to the 2024 knockout tournament. Regretfully, they lost both the elimination and final matches to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the eventual champions.

Despite their knockout defeats, both Mumbai and Delhi showcased strong performances throughout the tournament. Harmanpreet's squad finished second in the points table with five wins out of eight matches, while Lanning's team led the table with six victories in as many games.

As the winners of WPL 2023, Mumbai relies on a solid core group of players, both international and domestic. A similar approach is anticipated in 2025, with only minor adjustments to the team lineup.

Live Streaming Details

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 15th. The match will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, with kick-off set for 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action live on the Sports18 Network, for those unable to watch on TV, the match will also be available for live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Kotambi Stadium surface poses a distinct challenge for many players, as it is still relatively untested. Historical data suggests that batsmen may have the upper hand on this specific surface.

The average first innings score at the stadium is still unknown, as it has not yet held a competitive T20 match. So far, the stadium has only hosted three Women's ODIs.

Weather report

There is no forecast for rain in Vadodara on the day of the game. The temperature is expected to range between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius throughout the duration of the game.

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, S Sajana, Nadine de Klerk, Amanjot Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Nandini Kashyap (wk), Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Also read| MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women