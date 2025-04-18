Several pictures and videos of post post-match celebration from the MI vs SRH match are doing the rounds on social media. One such moment involves SRH batter Ishan Kishan and MI owner Nita Ambani. See the post.

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their third victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. However, a video from post match celebration is doing rounds on social media showcasing a warm reunion of MI owner Nita Ambani and former MI star Ishan Kishan, who was released after 7 years earlier this year. In the viral video, team members of both MI and SRH are seen heading toward their respective dugouts, but Ishan is seen making his way toward Nita Ambani. Here's what happened next.

Nita Ambani and Ishan Kishan after the Match. pic.twitter.com/QI6TYfoxMw — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) April 17, 2025

When the former MI's wicketkeeper batter greeted Nita Ambani with a smile, she was also seen gently patting his cheek. Ishan exchanged pleasantries with the MI owner before jogging back to rejoin the SRH squad.

MI vs SRH match

The high-voltage game at the Wankhede was won by the home side of the Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first and put just 163 runs on board against MI on the high-scoring pitch. Chasing 163, the Mumbai side finished the game in the 19th over, thanks to key contributions from Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rohit Sharma's knocks in the beginning.

With this win, MI didn't jump to any new spot on the Points Table but remains in the 7th position with 6 points now. On the other hand, SRH is still at the 9th spot with just 4 points.