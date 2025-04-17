Mumbai Indians won a close match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with this victory being their third in the IPL 2025 season. Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered their fifth loss of the season, placing them at the bottom of the table.

Mumbai Indians clinched a thrilling victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, marking their third win in the Indian Premier League 2025. Unfortunately for the Sunrisers, this loss was their fifth of the season, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

Ryan Rickelton had a lucky break when he was caught off a rather strange no-ball, but his reprieve didn’t last long. Suryakumar and Jacks kept the scoreboard moving, ensuring MI stayed on track after that.

After SRH set a target of 163 for the Mumbai Indians, MI got off to a solid start with Rohit Sharma looking sharp, smashing three sixes. However, it was a disappointing end for the Indian captain, who hit a full toss straight to a fielder and was dismissed for 26 off 16 balls. SRH was eager to grab wickets during the powerplay, but they faced a tough challenge against MI's formidable batting lineup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled through their batting innings on a sticky Wankhede pitch, which was quite different from the usual conditions expected in this matchup. After a slow start, the middle overs saw their scoring rate plummet as they lost wickets regularly, stalling their progress. Will Jacks picked up two crucial wickets that halted SRH’s momentum. Still, a late surge from Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma helped SRH finish with 162-5 after their 20 overs, setting up a challenging chase for Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians showcased their bowling prowess at the Wankhede Stadium, dominating the SRH batting lineup early on and preventing them from gaining any momentum. Travis Head’s struggles came to an end as he became Will Jacks’ second victim of the night, managing just 28 runs off 29 balls. His dismissal left SRH at 82-3 with less than nine overs remaining, making it tough for them to set a defendable total on a pitch that favored chasers.

