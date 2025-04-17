MI vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 33 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The upcoming 33rd match of the IPL 2025 will feature a clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Currently, Mumbai Indians find themselves in the seventh position on the points table, having secured two wins and suffered four losses in six matches. Their recent victory over the Delhi Capitals by a margin of 12 runs has injected them with a sense of momentum as they return to their home ground.

In contrast, Sunrisers Hyderabad are positioned ninth in the table, also with two wins and four losses in six matches. However, they managed to break a streak of four consecutive losses by securing a dominant win over the Punjab Kings in their previous match. Notably, they successfully chased down a target of 245 runs, marking the second highest successful chase in the history of the IPL.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 33rd Match

Date & Time: Apr 17, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Ricketlon, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Travis Head (VC)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel

MI vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Ryan Ricketlon, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Travis Head (VC), Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari

