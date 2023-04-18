MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Winning two of their last four matches both teams are at the bottom half of the points table but today's victory can put them among the top 4 teams. It will be interesting to see who registers their third consecutive victory tonight.

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 25th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (April 18) in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at 7:30pm. Both teams did not start their season on a very good note as they lost their first two encounters. For MI, Tim David and Cameron Green ended the losing streak for their side after defeating DC by 6 wickets in a thrilling match that ended on the last ball. Mumbai got the momentum from there on as they registered a resounding victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Where MI opener Ishan Kishan’s 58 off 25 and Suryakumar Yadav’s quick 43 ruined Venkatesh Iyer’s maiden IPL century as Mumbai nailed a comprehensive victory over Nitish Rana’s side.

SRH on the other hand had a similar start and made a remarkable comeback in their third match of the season by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets. It was Rahul Tripathi’s 74 that made his side cross the line comfortably. Hyderabad opener Harry Brook who failed to perform in the first three matches scored a magnificent century in their forth clash against KKR and proved that SRH is a tough side to beat. Brook’ 100 and skipper Markram’s half century helped Hyderabad to post a huge total of 228, which KKR failed to chase. Both teams are confident after their astonishing comeback and will give their best to carry forward the momentum they have built.

Winning two of their last four matches both teams are at the bottom half of the points table but today's victory can put them among the top 4 teams. It will be interesting to see who registers their third consecutive victory tonight.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match on TV?

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

MI vs SRH Probable XIs:



MI v SRH, Mumbai Indians probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar.

SRH v MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.