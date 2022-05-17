Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Riders match

The 65th match of the Tata IPL 2022 will see Mumbai Indians facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 17th May at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Riders match
When and where to watch SRH vs MI

This has been an awful season for both of these champion teams. Both the teams have played 12 games each this season so far, where Sunrisers Hyderabad won 5 games while Mumbai Indians managed to win just 3 games.

READ: IPL 2022: Netizens slam Riyan Parag for mocking third umpire during match between RR vs LSG

It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five. SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.

Here is all you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians start?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played on May 17 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Pune.

READ: MI vs SRH dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.