MI vs SRH IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Riders match

This has been an awful season for both of these champion teams. Both the teams have played 12 games each this season so far, where Sunrisers Hyderabad won 5 games while Mumbai Indians managed to win just 3 games.
It has been a rollercoaster ride for SRH who won five games in a row before losing the next five. SRH, if they win their two remaining games including the one against MI, will jump to 14 points and then be left hoping that the other results go their way to have an outside chance of making the play-offs.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians start?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played on May 17 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Pune.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.