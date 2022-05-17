MI vs SRH dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

SRH vs MI dream11

The Rohit Sharma-led side is coming off a comfortable victory against the Chennai Super Kings in their previous game despite a hiccup while chasing at the start. With just three wins in 12 games, Mumbai Indians haven’t had much to be delighted about, and they will be looking to sign off the season with a win.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad has gone into a shell after starting so well and has lost all their last five games on the trot.

Dream11 Prediction – CSK vs MI – IPL 2022

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith