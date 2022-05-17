MI vs SRH dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

The Rohit Sharma-led side is coming off a comfortable victory against the Chennai Super Kings in their previous game despite a hiccup while chasing at the start. With just three wins in 12 games, Mumbai Indians haven’t had much to be delighted about, and they will be looking to sign off the season with a win.
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad has gone into a shell after starting so well and has lost all their last five games on the trot.
Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Tilak Varma
All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XIs