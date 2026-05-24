MI vs RR Preview: Head-to-head records, key players, weather report, predicted Playing XI and more

Ahead of the high-voltage clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, take a look at the head-to-head records, weather report, key players list, and more.

MI vs RR Match Preview: Match No 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and the inaugural league champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Stakes for both sides are completely different as MI are already out of the Playoffs race, whereas RR are still alive and require just to win the game by any margin to qualify for the next round.

In this scenario, MI may actually become dangerous and free to attack without any consequences, as they have nothing to lose. On the other hand, RR will have to leave no stone unturned and win the contest at any cost. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, take a look at the important details like head-to-head stats, key players from both sides, pitch and weather report, among others.

MI vs RR: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 31

MI Won - 16

RR Won - 15

MI vs RR: Key players to watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - Rajasthan Royals opener has been an important pillar for his side with his batting prowess. His explosive start with Yashasvi Jaiswal has always given a great start to RR in IPL 2026.

Rohit Sharma (MI) - The experience of Rohit can take the game away from the opposition in the Powerplay.

Jofra Archer (RR) - Rajasthan's premium pacer has been a vital force in decimating opponents' top order early on.

MI vs RR: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has traditionally been a batting paradise for its flat and red-soil surface. Due to this, the match is expected to be a high-scoring one, and fans are expected to watch dozens of maximums from star batters from both sides.

On the weather front, rain is expected to play a spoilsport during the match time as showers are predicted in the late afternoon and evening in Mumbai.

MI vs RR: Predicted Playing XI

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Raghu Sharma. (Impact Player - Shradul Thakur).



Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, and Brijesh Sharma. (Impact Player - Yash Raj Punja).