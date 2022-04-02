MI vs RR predicted playing XI: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan to play? Any changes for Royals? - Know here

MI vs RR, the rivalry that has seen numerous chapters will resume once again in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition tonight at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians lost their opening fixture this season, on the other hand, Rajasthan Royals began their new campaign on a winning note.

The game between Mumbai and Rajasthan is the first fixture on Saturday, with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) also in action later in the day.

Talking about the contest between the record five-time champs of IPL, and the inaugural champs of the cash-rich league, there's plenty of good news for Mumbai Indians as Suryakumar Yadav will most likely make the cut in the playing XI, after recovering from a finger injury.

Ishan Kishan will also feature for the Mumbai-based franchise, he was hit by the ball on his toe while batting in the first match, but it was nothing too serious, and the youngster would like to continue his good run of form today as well, after scoring an unbeaten 81 off 48 in the opening game.

While the likes of Tim David and Daniel Sams underwhelmed against DC, uncapped players such as Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin were impressive, so it remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma will make any changes to his playing XI or continue with the same set of players.

Probable playing XI of Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi

The Rajasthan Royals meanwhile had a great start to the season, as they hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs. Having a good balance of youth and experience, Rajasthan Royals are looking like a well-oiled united this season.

They bought Yuzvendra Chahal in the IPL mega auction, and the spinner picked up 3 wickets, showcasing his class once again. Skipper Sanju Samson also played well, and was ably supported by Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The only change that Samson could make is to replace Nathan Coulter-Nile who appeared to have a niggle and couldn't bowl his quota of four overs. The Aussie pacer was taken to the cleaners by SRH batters, as he conceded 48 in just 3 overs, before walking off the field.

Probable playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Neesham, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal