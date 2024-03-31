MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 14 to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 1st at 7:30 PM local time. This will be the third match for both teams in the IPL 2024 season. Mumbai Indians are currently at the bottom of the points table, having not won any matches out of the two they've played so far. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are in a better position, standing third with 4 points from two matches.

In their IPL history, Mumbai has won 15 out of the 28 matches played against Rajasthan, while Rajasthan has won 12 matches. There was also one match that ended in a tie.

Live streaming details

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match scheduled?

The much-anticipated match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is set to light up at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1, with the action kicking off at 7:30 pm IST.

How can you watch the MI vs RR match on TV in India?

Cricket fans can tune into Star Sports TV channels to watch the Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals live.

Where to stream the MI vs RR match online in India?

MI vs RR match's live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and its website for viewers in India.

Pitch report

The match will happen at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, known for its flat pitch. It's great for batting because of its nature and small boundaries. Fast bowlers might get some early swing, and spinners might find some turn. But batsmen should handle it well and control the game. Chasing could be a good strategy, especially with the dew making the ball slippery later on.

Weather report

The temperature in Mumbai will be about 30 degrees Celsius when the match begins, dropping to 27 degrees Celsius later. There won't be any rain, but the humidity will be high, around 73%.

Probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians - Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, G Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal