Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

'India is still paying for misdoings of..': PM Modi slams Congress at Meerut mega rally

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians eye first win of the season

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'If change was necessary...': Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen Afridi's sacking as Pakistan skipper

8 foods that help with hormonal imbalance

Seeds that reduce bad cholesterol

8 snacks that don't increase your cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul set to become parents? Suniel Shetty's remark sparks speculations

Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose to release Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT: 'I don’t think...'

Meet star kid, who has given 13 flops, no solo hits in 19 years, still worth Rs 400 crore, secret to his wealth is…

HomeCricket

Cricket

MI vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 14 to be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 08:33 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 1st at 7:30 PM local time. This will be the third match for both teams in the IPL 2024 season. Mumbai Indians are currently at the bottom of the points table, having not won any matches out of the two they've played so far. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are in a better position, standing third with 4 points from two matches.

In their IPL history, Mumbai has won 15 out of the 28 matches played against Rajasthan, while Rajasthan has won 12 matches. There was also one match that ended in a tie.

Live streaming details

When is the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match scheduled?

The much-anticipated match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is set to light up at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1, with the action kicking off at 7:30 pm IST.

How can you watch the MI vs RR match on TV in India?

Cricket fans can tune into Star Sports TV channels to watch the Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals live.

Where to stream the MI vs RR match online in India?

MI vs RR match's live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and its website for viewers in India.

Pitch report

The match will happen at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, known for its flat pitch. It's great for batting because of its nature and small boundaries. Fast bowlers might get some early swing, and spinners might find some turn. But batsmen should handle it well and control the game. Chasing could be a good strategy, especially with the dew making the ball slippery later on.

Weather report

The temperature in Mumbai will be about 30 degrees Celsius when the match begins, dropping to 27 degrees Celsius later. There won't be any rain, but the humidity will be high, around 73%.

Probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians - Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, G Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet star, who grew up in extreme poverty, ate leftover, stale food for survival, is now one of top comedians, charges..

DNA TV Show: How Mukhtar Ansari's empire fell in Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt

Happy Easter 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes, status to share with loved ones

Banks will remain open on March 30, 31; check services that will be available

Crew box office collection day 2: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti-starrer holds well, mints Rs 10.28 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement