MI vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match live in India

The ninth match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). While MI is currently placed at the ninth position, Rajasthan Royals leads the points table.

Mumbai Indians have played only one match so far and that too they lost, while Rajasthan Royals, who also have only played a game won it quite convincingly.

In their clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai could have won the game, but a late onslaught from Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav snatched the victory away and beat them by 3 wickets. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma scored 81 runs and 41 runs respectively for Mumbai Indians in that game.

Talking about Rajasthan, they, on the other hand, had a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where they won the clash by 61 runs. Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal smacked 55 runs and 41 runs respectively and the bowlers did the rest.

Head-to-head the two teams have played 26 matches against each other of which, Mumbai Indians have 14 wins while Rajasthan Royals won the remaining games.

Here is all you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals start? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 2 (Saturday) at 03:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals take place? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.