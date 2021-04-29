MI vs RR Dream11 predictions, IPL 2021: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in Delhi
MI vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 24 of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream 11.
Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match No 24 of the IPL 2021 | Photo: BCCI / IPL
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
The two teams at the centre of the logjam in the middle of the points table, Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals will be facing each other in Match No 24 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the middle-order collapses on slow tracks in Chennai affected the defending champions, the Royals have been plagued by the players leaving one after the other which means there are only limited players to choose from for the men in pink.
While Rajasthan Royals are coming off a convincing victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Mumbai Indians have lost their last two games against the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings.
Dream11 Prediction – Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – Match 24, IPL 2021 in Delhi
MI vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson
Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, David Miller
All-rounders: Chris Morris, Kieron Pollard
Bowlers: Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
MI vs RR Probable Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals My Dream11 Playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav(vc), David Miller, Chris Morris(c), Kieron Pollard, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details
The match begins at 3.30 PM IST and will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday, April 29. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Squads
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh Charak
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Manan Vohra, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh