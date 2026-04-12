MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli achieves historic milestone in IPL, goes past Babar Azam and Chris Gayle

Virat Kohli added another milestone to his legendary career during the IPL clash against Mumbai Indians, surpassing Babar Azam and Chris Gayle with a historic batting feat. The RCB star achieved a unique record, further strengthening his legacy as one of the greatest T20 batters in the game.

Sunday was a treat for cricket fans—Mumbai Indians versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli versus Rohit, and a packed Wankhede Stadium witnessing the biggest clash of IPL 2026 so far. Virat Kohli played a measured, steady innings, while Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar let loose and hammered the bowling. Kohli, as usual, found himself rewriting the record books. He’s now the first batter to cross 1,000 runs against Mumbai Indians. No one else is really close—KL Rahul has 977, Shikhar Dhawan sits at 901.

Kohli didn’t stop there. He broke the long-standing record for most century partnerships in T20s, moving past Chris Gayle and Babar Azam. During the game, when Kohli and Salt put together a 120-run opening stand, it became RCB’s second-best partnership for the first wicket against MI in the IPL. The only one better? Kohli and du Plessis hammered 148 in Bengaluru last year.

Here’s how the list of most century T20 partnerships looks now:

47 – Virat Kohli

46 – Chris Gayle

46 – Babar Azam

45 – David Warner

40 – Faf du Plessis

Recently, Kohli also became the player with the most runs against any one team in T20s, taking his tally against CSK up to 1,188, overtaking Rohit Sharma’s old record of 1,161 against KKR.

And Kohli isn’t done. He’s about to cross another monster milestone—he’s racked up more than 8,800 IPL runs and needs fewer than 200 to become the first player ever with 9,000 runs in the league. All signs point to him getting there this season, with the kind of form he’s in.

As for the match itself, RCB put up a massive 240 for 4 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. Kohli and Salt flew out of the gates, piling up 120 runs in just under 11 overs. Salt smashed a blistering 78 off 36 balls; Kohli steadied the ship with a 50 from 38. Then Patidar took over and slammed 53 in just 20 balls, with Tim David finishing strong—an unbeaten 34 off 16, pushing RCB past 200 with ease. Earlier, MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first, but it didn’t matter much—RCB’s batters owned the show.

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