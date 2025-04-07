MI vs RCB Match Report: Match No. 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the first match of the Rivalry Week. In the first game between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, RCB defeated MI by 12 runs.

MI vs RCB Match Report: What a game it was! Another high-scoring game featuring boundaries and sixes in bulk. Royal Challengers Bengaluru breached the Wankhede fortress after 10 long years as they defeated Mumbai Indians at the venue tonight. RCB clinched the game by 12 runs in a nail-biting finish in the last over. RCB not only dominated with the bat tonight but also with the ball. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, were so close yet so far, just like their previous match. They ended up falling short again as Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets in the 20th over. Check out the details of how the MI vs RCB match went and who were the stars of the game. Also, see the updated Points Table of IPL 2025.

Toss

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar came out in the middle for the toss. Hardik flipped the coin, and Patidar called for Tails. MI skipper won the toss and elected to field first against RCB. During the chat, Hardik revealed the two changes for the game: firstly, Jasprit Bumrah joining the Playing XI for the first time this season, and secondly, Rohit Sharma returning to the squad after missing the last match.

First Innings

Phil Salt and Virat Kohli came out to open for RCB. However, on the second ball of the match, Trent Boult got his team's first breakthrough and dismissed Salt for a Duck in the first over. After this, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB innings a blistering go in the Powerplay. Both batters even completed their fifties, decimating the Mumbai Indians' bowling lineup. Later, Patidar also took the MI attack to the cleaners and found the support of Jitesh Sharma, taking RCB post 221 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 222, the Mumbai Indians opened with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton. After hitting a few quick boundaries, Rohit Sharma's innings was ended by Yash Dayal. After Rohit, Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav also failed to showcase impact and score big in this mammoth run chase. But things took a positive turn for MI after Tilak Varma came out to bat. Unlike being retired out in the last match, Tilak proved his mettle in this game and scored a blistering 50. The match came down to the last over, bowled by Krunal Pandya. With three wickets in the 20th over, it was all over for the Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs, breaching the Wankhede fortress after 10 long years.

Updated Points Table

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 6 points with +1.257 NRR

Gujarat Titans (GT) - 6 points with +1.031 NRR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 6 points with +1.015 NRR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 4 points with +0.074 NRR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 4 points with +0.070 NRR

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 4 points with +0.048 NRR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 4 points with -0.185 NRR

Mumbai Indians (MI) - 2 points with -0.010 NRR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 2 points with -0.891 NRR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 2 points with -1.629 NRR