MI vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 20 between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League. This exciting showdown will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB comes into this match with two wins and one loss from their three games, currently sitting in fourth place on the table. After a tough defeat against the Gujarat Titans by seven wickets, they’ll be eager to turn things around.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have had a rough start to the season, having lost three out of their four matches. Playing at home, they’ll be looking to recover from their last defeat against LSG.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 20th Match

Date & Time: Apr 07, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Tim David

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Josh Hazlewood

MI vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Ryan Rickelton, Phil Salt, Suryakumar Yadav, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Predicted playing XIs

MI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni podcast with Raj Shamani: Legendary player names his dream trio, no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma mentioned