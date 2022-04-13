WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls inch-perfect yorker, castles Liam Livingstone

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings squared off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, with the five-time champs MI, desperate for their first win. Punjab began the match extremely well as they dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers but Jasprit Bumrah and co were trying to turn the tide in their favour.

Bumrah had his own moments in the match, the 28-year-old who is renowned for his yorkers, gave the fans a glimpse of his art once again as he castled Liam Livingstone who was the dangerman for Punjab.

Having contributed with both the bat and ball in the past few games, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was perhaps saving Bumrah's overs earlier, as Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal continued their onslaught over MI's bowlers.

READ| MI vs PBKS: Mayank Agarwal scores 1st fifty as captain, netizens call him 'beast unleashed'

However, once Livingstone joined Dhawan in the middle, Rohit turned to his trusted deputy, and he duly responded.

Bumrah dismissed the Englishman with aplomb, leaving him rooted inside his crease, as he delivered an-inch perfect yorker.

Watch Jasprit Bumrah's yorker here:

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings were sent out to bat first by Rohit Sharma who won the toss and chose to bowl first. First Mayank Agarwal (52 off 32) and later Shikhar Dhawan (70 off 50) dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers.

READ| MI vs PBKS: Netizens unhappy with Mumbai Indians' team selection as Tim David misses out

At the time of writing, Mayank Agarwal's PBKS had scored 182/4 after 19 overs.