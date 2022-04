Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was on the verge of an illustrious feat, as they squared off against Punjab Kings, and while he could only 28 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, it was enough for him to etch his name in the history books.

The 34-year-old became only the second Indian player after Virat Kohli to score 10,000 runs in the T20 format. He's the seventh overall batsman to this huge feat.

More to follow..