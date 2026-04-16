MI vs PBKS: Quinton de Kock creates history, becomes first overseas player to achieve major IPL feat

Quinton de Kock etched his name into the record books with a historic milestone, becoming the first overseas player to achieve the feat in the tournament. The star wicketkeeper-batter’s remarkable performance added another memorable chapter to his IPL journey.

Quinton de Kock just made IPL history. On April 16 at Wankhede, the South African wicketkeeper-batter hammered his way to a century for Mumbai Indians—his third IPL hundred, each one coming for a different team. Nobody from overseas has done that before, and only two other players—KL Rahul and Sanju Samson—have managed it at all. It took De Kock just 53 balls to reach his ton for Mumbai, which he joined for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2026 auction.

De Kock’s journey through the IPL has been pretty incredible. Back in 2018, he notched his first century with Delhi Capitals. He went even bigger in 2022, slamming an unbeaten 140 for Lucknow Super Giants. Now, with that Mumbai hundred to his name, he joins an elite club—Rahul and Samson being the only others to score centuries for three different IPL sides.

Quick recap on those milestones: KL Rahul has tons with Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals. Sanju Samson managed it for Rajasthan Royals (twice), and once each with Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. But De Kock’s the first international player to pull it off.

Here’s that short list:

KL Rahul: Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals

Sanju Samson: Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings

Quinton de Kock: Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians

As for the match itself, Mumbai’s start looked shaky—Arshdeep Singh struck early, leaving them reeling at 12/2 by the third over. Along the way, Arshdeep grabbed his 100th wicket for Punjab Kings. But then Naman Dhir joined De Kock and steadied the ship, putting together a 122-run partnership off just 68 balls. Dhir made a quick 50 from 31 balls before falling, but De Kock kept going. He finished unbeaten on 112, pushing Mumbai to a total of 195/6. Arshdeep was easily the pick of the Punjab bowlers, taking 3 for 22 in his four overs. Now, with a target of 196, it’s up to Punjab Kings to chase it down.

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