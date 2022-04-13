MI vs PBKS: Netizens unhappy with Mumbai Indians' team selection as Tim David misses out

Mumbai Indians have clearly not had the best of starts in IPL 2022 and in their ongoing encounter against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, the five-time champs once again got off to a shaky start.

Having won the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first, after which he announced the playing XI, and netizens were shocked to see Fabian Allen and Tim David miss out on the playing XI.

In the past four games, MI have yet to win a single match and their fans started to question the team's tactics given Punjab Kings' batters could have been troubled by Fabian Allen, who hasn't featured for MI at all. They also felt that Tim David could also have been a good choice.

Punjab openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal started to whack the ball around the park from the get-go, and they instantly put the likes of Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat under pressure.

Seeing the five-time IPL champs struggle once again, Mumbai Indians' fans started to question the team's strategy on Twitter.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mumbai Indians' playing XI vs Punjab Kings:

MI PALTAN TRY SOME NEW#MIvsPBKS @mipaltan April 13, 2022

Tim David is not in playing 11

Mumbai Indians fans right now#MIvsPBKS #MIvPBKS #TimDavid pic.twitter.com/YWmVGNO3PH — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 13, 2022

Really disappointed by MI . They are going for defensive approach in powerplay than attacking in bowling.

Let Bumrah bowl 3 overs in powerplay since you lack quality. Give death bowling responsibility to someone else.#MIvsPBKS — Melon Rusk (@CricCrazyRaj) April 13, 2022

No Tim David, No Riley No Fabian Allen and Thampi and Unadkat

Fifth loss ? #MIvsPBKS — Smith (@Odinkabaap) April 13, 2022

#MIvsPBKS attacking start by @PunjabKingsIPL ! Sixes should fly. How will @mipaltan respond? Holding Bumrah and Tymal back seems defensive. Should have picked Tim David and Fabian Allen. — CricIndFan (@CricketFervr) April 13, 2022

Fabian Allen is a decent left arm spinner. The #PBKS side is loaded with right handers. Makes sense not to play him, no? #MIvsPBKS — Sullivan Noronha (@NoronhaSullivan) April 13, 2022

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings got off to a flyer, after the first five overs, they were able to score 53 for no loss, as Mayank Agarwal scored 33 of 18 deliveries, and Shikhar Dhawan also looked dangerous, with 13 off 12 balls at the time of writing.