MI vs PBKS: Netizens unhappy with Mumbai Indians' team selection as Tim David misses out

MI vs PBKS: Netizens were not impressed with Mumbai Indians' lineup, as Tim David missed out of the playing XI, which didn't please their fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

Mumbai Indians have clearly not had the best of starts in IPL 2022 and in their ongoing encounter against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, the five-time champs once again got off to a shaky start. 

Having won the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first, after which he announced the playing XI, and netizens were shocked to see Fabian Allen and Tim David miss out on the playing XI. 

In the past four games, MI have yet to win a single match and their fans started to question the team's tactics given Punjab Kings' batters could have been troubled by Fabian Allen, who hasn't featured for MI at all. They also felt that Tim David could also have been a good choice. 

Punjab openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal started to whack the ball around the park from the get-go, and they instantly put the likes of Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat under pressure. 

Seeing the five-time IPL champs struggle once again, Mumbai Indians' fans started to question the team's strategy on Twitter. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mumbai Indians' playing XI vs Punjab Kings:

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings got off to a flyer, after the first five overs, they were able to score 53 for no loss, as Mayank Agarwal scored 33 of 18 deliveries, and Shikhar Dhawan also looked dangerous, with 13 off 12 balls at the time of writing. 

