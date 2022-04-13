Search icon
MI vs PBKS: Mayank Agarwal scores 1st fifty as captain, netizens call him 'beast unleashed'

Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal scored his 1st fifty as captain in IPL, achieving the feat against Mumbai Indians, and netizens were impressed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

Mayank Agarwal had struggled prior to the ongoing contest against Mumbai Indians (MI) but on Wednesday, at the MCA Stadium, he found his lost rhythm once again. The youngster scored his first fifty in IPL history as skipper of a team, leaving netizens impressed. 

The Punjab Kings' opening partnership of Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan dominated Mumbai Indians bowlers from the get-go after they were asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma, who had won the toss and chose to bowl first. 

Mayank reached his fifty in 30 balls, achieving the mark for the first time since taking over as captain of the Punjab Kings. In his previous games, Mayank had struggled for his IPL side, but against Mumbai Indians, the youngster was back to his brilliant best. 

Seeing Agarwal reach his best form once again, netizens were also impressed with his quickfire fifty, while some users called him 'beast unleashed', others shared some hilarious memes. 

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mayank Agarwal's fifty:

Talking about the match, Mayank had to shortly depart after his fifty, being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin which was Mumbai Indians' first breakthrough of the day.

At the time of writing, Punjab Kings had scored 130/3, after 13.3 deliveries, with the five-time IPL champs looking to turn the tide in their favour. 

