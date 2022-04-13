MI vs PBKS: Mayank Agarwal scores 1st fifty as captain, netizens call him 'beast unleashed'

Mayank Agarwal had struggled prior to the ongoing contest against Mumbai Indians (MI) but on Wednesday, at the MCA Stadium, he found his lost rhythm once again. The youngster scored his first fifty in IPL history as skipper of a team, leaving netizens impressed.

The Punjab Kings' opening partnership of Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan dominated Mumbai Indians bowlers from the get-go after they were asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma, who had won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Mayank reached his fifty in 30 balls, achieving the mark for the first time since taking over as captain of the Punjab Kings. In his previous games, Mayank had struggled for his IPL side, but against Mumbai Indians, the youngster was back to his brilliant best.

READ| MI vs PBKS: Netizens unhappy with Mumbai Indians' team selection as Tim David misses out

Seeing Agarwal reach his best form once again, netizens were also impressed with his quickfire fifty, while some users called him 'beast unleashed', others shared some hilarious memes.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Mayank Agarwal's fifty:

PBKS fans after Mayank Agarwal scored a 50 #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/x5tzWxaVaK — Vishal Deshmukh (@vishald1290) April 13, 2022

Rohit Sharma watching Under fire captain of #PBKS Mayank Agarwal

Scoring a Fifty after Ages be like#MIvsPBKS#MIvPBKS#PBKSvsMI pic.twitter.com/srVHkcVLKP — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) April 13, 2022

Watching Mayank Agarwal play a good knock is so heartwarming #MIvPBKS April 13, 2022

What a kind of innings this guy smoking this ipl2022 hats off champ mayank Agarwal #MayankAgarwal #PBKSvsMI #IPL2022 #Cricket — mohanathan Dhansekaran (@Mohanathan_D) April 13, 2022

Mayank Agarwal M. Agarwal

in first 3 match in today match pic.twitter.com/lNC4k9K47C — Tha7a Fan (@Tha7aKirkut) April 13, 2022

Great innings from Mayank Agarwal, amazing to watch when his form clicks — Vedansh Kodwani (@vedansh_77) April 13, 2022

The Beast has been unleashed! Well bat Mayank Agarwal. — Sufiyan (@iamsufiyaan7) April 13, 2022

READ| IPL 2022: Watch Mohammed Siraj hitting MS Dhoni's iconic 'Helicopter shot' in front of him

Mayank Agarwal had not fired this season. And then, he was blessed with MI bowling attack. #PBKSvsMI April 13, 2022

Talking about the match, Mayank had to shortly depart after his fifty, being dismissed by Murugan Ashwin which was Mumbai Indians' first breakthrough of the day.

At the time of writing, Punjab Kings had scored 130/3, after 13.3 deliveries, with the five-time IPL champs looking to turn the tide in their favour.