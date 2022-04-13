MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022

If Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could make a comeback, Mumbai Indians (MI) surely will be eyeing to get their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 23rd match of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians (MI) had lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but after CSK's victory last night, they have slipped down to the 10th spot in the points table with 4 losses in as many games.

Talking about Punjab Kings, they, on the other hand, sit in the seventh position after they lost a nail-biting thriller against Gujarat Titans (GT) a couple of nights ago. The side has 2 wins and as many losses in 4 matches and will be looking to restrict Mumbai and clinch one more victory.

Dream11 Prediction – MI vs PBKS – IPL 2022

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Tim David, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi/ Tymal Mills

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

MI vs PBKS My Dream11 Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone (C), Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa.