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MI vs LSG: Raghu Sharma celebrates first IPL wicket with 'Jai Shri Ram' message, video goes viral

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MI vs LSG: Raghu Sharma celebrates first IPL wicket with 'Jai Shri Ram' message, video goes viral

Raghu Sharma celebrated his maiden IPL wicket with an emotional “Jai Shri Ram” message during the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants clash. The heartfelt moment and viral video quickly caught fans’ attention across social media.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST

MI vs LSG: Raghu Sharma celebrates first IPL wicket with 'Jai Shri Ram' message, video goes viral
Courtesy: X/IPL
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    Mumbai Indians’ Raghu Sharma had a debut to remember in the IPL, with a moment that went beyond just his first wicket. Playing his first game for the franchise against Lucknow Super Giants in 2026, Raghu struck in the 13th over by catching and dismissing Akshat Raghuwanshi—another debutant—off his own bowling. After the wicket, Raghu pulled out a note, held it up to the stands, and showed everyone what was clearly close to his heart. The note said: “Radhe Radhe. A very painful 15 years by divine mercy of Gurudeva ended today. Thanks Mumbai Indians (Blue and Gold) for giving me this opportunity. Ever grateful. Jai Shri Ram.” An emotional, honest gesture that marked not just a personal milestone, but the end of a long journey for Raghu.

    The bigger match story saw Mumbai Indians choosing to field first after winning the toss. They had their own highs and lows even before the first ball. Rohit Sharma returned to the lineup, which brought relief for fans, but Hardik Pandya was missing.

    Lucknow lost Josh Inglis early, but Nicholas Pooran wasted no time attacking. Pooran blasted a fifty in just 16 balls and raced to 63 off 21 before falling. At that point, when the wicket of Mitchell Marsh fell quickly after, Mumbai seemed to sniff a comeback, but Aiden Markram and Himmat Singh’s partnership kept LSG on top. They finished strong, posting 228 in 20 overs.

    Also read| Explained: Why Hardik Pandya not in playing XI vs LSG? Suryakumar Yadav takes charge

     

    The mood around this fixture at the Wankhede was tense—both sides were feeling the pressure. Mumbai, with only two wins from nine matches, have struggled to get into any rhythm, even with names like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks. Their campaign never really settled. Batting has been inconsistent, occasionally explosive, but mostly scattered. Their bowling hasn’t managed to close games when it counts.

    Instability with selection has made things even harder, as MI have kept changing their combinations, so nobody seems to have a clearly defined role. At a ground like Wankhede, that’s costly. You need sharpness, clear intent. If you lose your way early, you end up spending your innings just catching up.

    Lucknow, for their part, arrived with their own share of doubts. Rishabh Pant’s form has been under the scanner—not just because of his performance, but because of his role and his pay packet. As captain and the squad’s most expensive player, the expectations are massive. He isn’t just any middle-order batter; he’s expected to handle the pressure and steer the team through tough phases.

    Put simply, both sides are still alive in the tournament on paper, but another loss now would all but shut the playoff door for them. It’s all or nothing as the season hits crunch time.

    Also read| IPL 2026: Big blow for RCB as Phil Salt returns home with finger injury, availability in doubt

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