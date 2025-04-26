MI vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 45 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians are set to face off against the Lucknow Super Giants in the 45th encounter of IPL 2025 on April 27th at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams currently have five victories from nine games, making this match crucial in the race for the playoffs. The Mumbai Indians are currently in fourth place on the table.

Coming off a convincing 7-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Rohit Sharma's impressive 70-run inning, the Mumbai Indians are riding high on momentum and will look to continue their winning streak on home ground.

The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are in sixth place with an equal win-loss record. In their last match, they secured an 8-wicket victory with Aiden Markram playing a key role with a composed 52-run inning. They will be aiming to keep the pressure on the top four teams.

In the history of their rivalry, the Lucknow Super Giants have dominated the Mumbai Indians, winning six out of seven meetings. The Mumbai Indians will be looking to turn the tide and secure a much-needed victory against their rivals.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, 45th Match

Date & Time: Apr 27, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Mitchell Marsh (vice captain), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rohit Sharma, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

MI vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

Predicted playing XIs

MI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

