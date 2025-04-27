MI vs LSG Highlights: Mumbai Indians registered their 5th straight victory in IPL 2025 after a tumbling start in the tournament. At the iconic Wankhede, MI beat LSG by 54 runs, jumping to second spot in the Points Table.

MI vs LSG Highlights: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI) are on cloud nine currently as they registered their 5th consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. MI defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. With this win, the Mumbai side has jumped to the second position in the Points Table with 6 wins and 12 points. Check the detailed match report of the MI vs LSG clash.

Toss

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya flipped the coin, but it landed in favour of Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant. He chose to field first against the home side. There were several chances in the Playing XI for both teams, including Rohit Sharma returning to the Mumbai squad while David Miller was put on the bench by Lucknow.

First Innings

Mumbai Indians openers Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma walked out to bat. Rohit faced his first ball of the game in the 3rd over, and after hitting a couple of big shots out of the park, he was dismissed in the same over. However, Rickleton and Will Jacks brought stability to the MI innings, and the opening batter even completed his 2nd half-century of the season. In the middle overs, MI suffered a few quick wickets of Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Will Jacks, slowing down the run rate. However, Suryakumar Yadav continued with his in-form performance and smashed another 50 but was dismissed on the very next ball. With the hard-hitting cameos from Corbin Bosch and Naman Dhir in the death overs, MI managed to post 215 runs on board.

For LSG, no bowlers went wicketless, but Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan picked up 2 wickets each.

Second Innings

Chasing the mountain-like target of 216, Lucknow Super Giants lost Aiden Markram early in the Powerplay. Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran, who were building up a good partnership, departed in the same over. However, Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni compensated for those early quick dismissals, but with the rising required run rate, they had to take their chances for big shots. Both these batters missed their half-centuries playing lofted shots and returned back to the pavilion. LSG kept losing wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah in the 16th over ended all their chances to bounce back as he dismissed three batters in a single over.

On the very last ball of the innings, Trent Boult dismissed Digvesh Rathi, bowling LSG out at 161. In the end, Mumbai Indians won their 5th consecutive contest, adding 2 more crucial points on board. With this win, MI jumped to the second spot with 12 points in the Points Table.