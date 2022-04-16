MI vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

MI vs LSG

The 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will take place between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the first match if the doubleheader on Saturday.

While Mumbai has lost all their 5 matches so far and is at the bottom of the table, Lucknow lost a thriller by 3 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the previous match which saw them slip to the fifth spot in the points table.

Mumbai in their recent outings have struggled to even field 4 overseas players and has not got the right playing XI combination yet. The clash against Lucknow will be a crucial game for them and a loss could mostly put curtains on their campaign.

On the other hand, Lucknow, who has also played five matches this season so far has won three of those games. In their clash against RR, Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis had scored 39 runs and 38 runs respectively.

Dream11 Prediction – MI vs LSG – IPL 2022

MI vs LSG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants​ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Jason Holder, K Gowtham

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants​ Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat/Basil Thampi, Tymal Mills

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

MI vs LSG My Dream11 Playing XI

KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock (VC), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants​ Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 16, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav