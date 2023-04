MI vs KKR: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun makes his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (Photo: Twitter/MI fans)

IPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, is finally making his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. The left-arm pacer has been named in MI's playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was bought by MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction at his base price of Rs 30 lakh. He was retained for the 16th season of the IPL this year.

Arjun began his domestic career with Mumbai, but then a switch to Goa in 2022 saw the youngster take up the responsibility of leading the attack in First Class cricket. He was also included in the initial Ranji Trophy squad of Mumbai in December 2022 as the left-arm pacer was named in the side led by Prithvi Shaw.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

