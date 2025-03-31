MI vs KKR Match Report: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians tasted their first victory of IPL 2025, and what a win it was. The Men in Blue dominated the defending champions at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and registered a thumping 8-wicket win. Detailed report of the match below.

MI vs KKR Match Report: What a comeback it was for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI registered a thumping 8-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The defending champions struggled from the very first over of the game when they lost in-form all-rounder Sunil Narine. Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR failed to put a big total on board at the high-scoring ground of Wankhede and there was not much left for them in the game post that. Let us take a detailed look at what happened in the MI vs KKR match.

Toss

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against the defending champions. The pitch of the Wankhede Stadium has been known for high-scoring games and a little favour to the chasing team. The result proved right for the Men in Blue tonight against the Kolkata Knight Riders. For MI, Will Jacks was included in the squad, replacing Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Sunil Narine replaced Moeen Ali in KKR.

First Innings

KKR openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock walked out to bat, but both were dismissed within the first two overs by Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. Wickets kept falling for Kolkata, however, the scoreboard also kept ringing till the Powerplay. After the end of 6 overs, KKR had already lost four of its top-order batters. Mumbai Indians came with a surprise in debutant Aswani Kumar, who picked four wickets in his first game for the team, decimating the opponent. In the 17th over, KKR were bowled out for 116. This is the lowest score of any team in IPL 2025.

Second Innings

Chasing a low target of 117 runs at their home ground, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton seemed quite comfortable in the middle. However, after a few overs, Andre Russell brought the first breakthrough to his side by picking out-of-form Rohit's wicket at 13. No bowler from the KKR side managed to take any wickets or put pressure on the batters of the home side. WIth the special power-packed cameo from Suryakumar Yadav in the end, MI clinched the game by 8 wickets in the 13th over.

Player of the Match - Ashwani Kumar