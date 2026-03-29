MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma special powers Mumbai Indians to record 221 chase, first-game jinx ends

Mumbai Indians ended their season-opening hoodoo with a stunning record chase of 221 in Indian Premier League 2026. Rohit Sharma led the charge with a brilliant knock as MI pulled off one of the biggest run chases in IPL history.

Mumbai Indians finally broke their opening-match curse on Sunday, kicking off their IPL campaign with a win. It’s been a long stretch—since 2012—so fans went wild as Rohit Sharma rolled back the years, setting up a record chase of 221 and silencing doubts about MI’s shaky starts.

The game at Wankhede was electric. After Hardik Pandya called right at the toss and chose to bowl, Kolkata Knight Riders looked determined to pile on the pressure. Ajinkya Rahane led their charge with a polished 67 off 40, making the most of a surprisingly grassy pitch. Angkrish Raghuvanshi ramped things up, smashing 51 in just 29 balls, and Rinku Singh chipped in at the death. KKR finished at 220/4—a mountain, honestly, for a team that traditionally stumbles in week one. Shardul Thakur bowled smart, picking up three wickets, but at the halfway mark, the odds seemed stacked against Mumbai.

Then came “Hitman” Rohit Sharma. MI needed fireworks from the start, and Rohit went after the KKR bowlers right away. He looked focused and sharp, pairing up with Ryan Rickelton—on debut, and what a debut: 81 off 43 balls. Together, they put on 148 for the first wicket, the best-ever for MI against KKR.

Rohit’s 78 from 38 balls was vintage stuff—pull shots, clean drives, you name it. Along the way, he hit two big milestones. First, his 50th IPL fifty, making him only the fourth player to reach that mark. Second, he now holds more runs against a single team than anyone else in IPL history—past 1,160 against Kolkata.

He got out in the 12th over, caught brilliantly by Anukul Roy, but MI was already in cruise control. KKR’s spinners struggled as dew made things slippery, Sunil Narine especially found it tough. Rickelton was unfortunately run out and MI wobbled, but Tilak Varma and captain Hardik Pandya kept their cool.

In the final over, Naman Dhir finished things off with a boundary. Mumbai chased down 224/4 with five balls left. The stadium erupted—finally, MI’s opening-game jinx was history, and fans could breathe easy. It was more than a win; it felt like the end of a long, frustrating chapter.

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