After eleven games in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, the standings are beginning to solidify. The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is poised to host its inaugural IPL match of the season as the Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their third match on Monday. Both teams have played two games each so far this season, experiencing mixed results.

MI, led by Hardik Pandya, have lost both of their games, while KKR have won one and lost one. The upcoming match between the two at Wankhede Stadium will be critical for both teams. KKR will be looking to continue their winning streak against MI from the previous season, with player Venkatesh Iyer performing well. MI will be looking to turn their season around with a fresh mindset.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 12th Match

Date & Time: Mar 31, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Injuries/Availability: There are no injury concerns for either team.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-Rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Trent Boult

MI vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Harshit Rana, Deepak Chahar

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur and Satyanarayana Raju

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Angkrish Raghuvanshi

