MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians finally managed to end their losing streak of IPL 2023 after defeating Delhi Capitals in their third match of the season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (April 11). After winning one of their three matches this season Rohit Sharma led MI will be eying on improving their winning points at the Wankhede Stadium and climb up the table. KKR on the other hand would be working on their mystery spinners after the loss in their previous game against SRH by 23 runs due to their poor bowling display as Harry Brook slammed a magnificent 100 for Hyderabad. For KKR except Sunil Narine all their bowlers went over the economy of 10 per over in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI is struggling with a not so remarkable display of their batting performance so far in the inning as star batter like Surya Kumar yadav has scored a total of 17 runs in his last 3 IPL innings. Due to the absence of their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the bowling department is also failing to find the perfect lineup. However, Jason Behrendorff and Piyush Chawla bowled brilliantly in their previous clash against DC. MI would want to continue their previous match performance as fans would be hoping their skipper Rohit Sharma to hit more runs in his home ground.

Kolkata Knight Riders need to work on their opening pair to score runs in the powerplay and not be very dependent on their lower order batters in order to score big against Mumbai in their den.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders , IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders , IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match on TV?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

MI vs KKR Probable XIs:



KKR v MI, Kolkata Knight Riders probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur



KKR v MI, Mumbai Indians probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya