MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

After becoming the first team eliminated from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to end Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) journey as well.

Currently placed at the bottom of the points table, Mumbai Indians played ten matches managing to win two. The Rohit Sharma-led side played their last game against Gujarat Titans (GT) and won by a narrow margin of 5 runs.

READ | MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022

As for Kolkata Knight Riders, they are a position ahead of MI, on the ninth spot. They dropped a place after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night.

The side under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer played their last game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where they lost by 75 runs.

The last time they played against each other in this season, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets.

Here is all you need to know about Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders start? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on May 9 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis

Kolkata Knight Riders: Baba Indrajith(w), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Venkatesh Iyer, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane.