MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see two teams - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - both sitting in the second half of the points table.

The Rohit Sharma-led side became the first team to be ruled out of the league after having won 2 out of 10 matches. They continue to sit in the last position on the points table. Earlier, they had managed to defeat the mighty Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 runs after scoring 177 for the loss of 6 wickets.

READ | IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenario: While GT a win away from booking spot, tough road ahead for CSK, KKR and MI

Talking about KKR, the team led by Shreyas Iyer have lost track and is on brink of elimination after suffering a loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last game by a huge margin of 75 runs. LSG’s bowlers had bundled up the KKR batting unit for just 101 runs and the purple jersey side sits in the number 8 position.

Dream11 Prediction – MI vs KKR – IPL 2022

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Tim David, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Murugan Ashwin, Shivam Mavi, Riley Meredith.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana/Umesh Yadav

MI vs KKR​​​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Tim David (VC), Tilak Varma, Andre Russell, Daniel Sams, Tim Southee, Murugan Ashwin, Shivam Mavi, Riley Meredith

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Monday, May 9, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis

Kolkata Knight Riders: Baba Indrajith(w), Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Venkatesh Iyer, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane.