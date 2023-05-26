MI vs GT: Shubman Gill, Mohit Sharma power Gujarat Titans into IPL 2023 final with win over Mumbai Indians

Image Source: Twitter @gujarat_titans

The Gujarat Titans have secured their place in the IPL 2023 final with a resounding victory over the Mumbai Indians, winning by a margin of 62 runs.

The Titans' impressive performance was led by Mohit Sharma, who picked up five wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan took two wickets each.

Earlier in the match, Shubman Gill played a stunning innings, scoring 129 runs off just 60 balls, as the Titans posted an imposing total of 233 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Piyush Chawla removed Wriddhiman Saha when the Titans' score was at 54, but Gill and Sudharsan then put on a partnership of 138 runs for the second wicket, firmly establishing their team's dominance. Akash Madhwal eventually dismissed Gill, who had already scored his third IPL century by that point.

Looking ahead to the final, the defending champions Gujarat Titans will face off against the formidable Chennai Super Kings on May 28th at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It promises to be an exciting and closely contested match, with both teams eager to claim the coveted IPL title.

