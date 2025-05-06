MI vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium by 3 wickets in the last ball nail-biting contest. Check out the detailed match report below.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: What a game of cricket it was! Sixes, wicket, rain, and last-ball suspense, the MI vs GT match was an epitome of entertainment. Gujarat Titans won the game by 3 wickets in the end and secured the top spot in the Points Table with 16 points. Check out the detailed match report of the Match No. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Toss

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya flipped the coin, but it landed in favour of Gujarat Titans' captain, Shubman Gill. He decided to bowl first against the home side in Mumbai.

First Innings

Despite being the home side, Mumbai Indians failed to get a good start in the Powerplay and lost both its openers, Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma, within the six overs. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks brought some stability to the MI innings. Will Jacks even completed his half-century, the first one of IPL 2025. But he was dismissed at 53, and Suryakumar also missed his 50. Hardik Pandya fell prey to Sai Kishore and went back to the pavilion at just 1. After Hardik's dismissal, a couple of wickets fell in quick succession, and in the end, Mumbai Indians managed to cross the 150-run mark somehow. MI posted 155/8 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 156, the Gujarat Titans posted their lowest total of the Powerplay in this season and even lost Sai Sudharsan early. However, Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill put up a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. Concussion sub Ashwani surprised everyone when he dismissed Jos Buttler. The game was stopped for a while due to heavy rainfall. After a small delay, Mumbai Indians turned things around and picked up 3 wickets quickly, changing the game's tangent. After 18 overs, GT needed 24 runs off 12 balls, but the match was again stopped due to rain. After the DLS rule was implemented, GT needed 15 runs off 6 balls. The match went down to the last ball, and Gujarat Titans won the game by 3 wickets.