MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Take a look at the best fantasy Playing XI pick for the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans clash.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction: Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns with the winner of the 2022 edition, Gujarat Titans (GT). MI, which is on a roll with six consecutive wins this season, will look to reach the top of the Points Table with 16 points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently at the top spot, but if MI manages to clinch tonight's game, it will dethrone RCB because of its good Net Run Rate (NRR). On the other hand, GT are at the 4th spot in the Points Table, just one position below MI, but with the same points. If GT win the upcoming contest, it will secure its top position in the Points Table, becoming the second team with 16 points.

MI vs GT: Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other six times, out of which the Gujarat Titans have won 4 times, whereas the Mumbai Indians have managed to clinch just two games. In the last match between MI and GT, Gujarat Titans won the contest by 36 runs.

Talking about their record at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, MI and GT have played just one game so far, which was won by the home side by 27 runs in 2023.

MI vs GT: Possible Playing XI

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar.

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Sai Kishore.

MI vs GT: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers - Ryan Rickleton, Jos Buttler (C)

Batters - Suryakumar Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill,

All-Rounders - Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Will Jacks (VC)

Bowlers - Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada