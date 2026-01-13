MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Highlights: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 71 powers Mumbai Indians to a convincing 7-wicket victory

BTS world tour 2026-27 dates out: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook to do 79 shows in 34 cities; is India on the list?
DNA TV Show: Why has Trump announced 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran?
The Raja Saab box office collection day 5: Prabhas film continues to decline, set to become huge flop, earns just Rs...
Canada’s biggest gold heist: Who are Indian-origin men involved in Project 24K case? Police make one arrest, know how it happened
Toxic: Yash film lands in BIG legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes
J-K: Multiple drone sightings reported near LoC, second time in 48 hours
Gautam Adani's company wins Rs 18000 crore transmission order; check details
Stebin Ben dances to Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye at his wedding with Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see viral video
UPSC CSE Notification 2026 postponed due to this reason; check details inside
Who is DB Venkatesh Varma? Senior Indian diplomat nominated by UN to chair its body on disarmament, check details
CRICKET
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Match No 6 Highlights: Mumbai Indians extended their dominance over Gujarat Giants to a perfect 8-0. With this win, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side jumped to second spot in the Points Table.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Match No 6 Highlights: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their second victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 as the Women in Blue defeated Gujarat Giants (GG) by 7 wickets in the 193-run chase. This is also the second-highest run-chase in WPL history. With this win, MI's win record against GG extended to eight matches. Not only this, the Mumbai Indians jumped to second spot in the Points Table, following this win. Take a look at the detailed match report of Match No. 6 of WPL 2026.
MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the Toss coin, and Ashleigh Gardner called Tails, but it was Heads. MI chose to bowl first against GG.
Batting first, GG had a blistering start after Beth Mooney was dropped by G Kamilini in the first over. However, the opening partnership was broken by Shabnim Ismail in the 3rd over of the game when she dismissed Sophie Devine. After this, Kanika Ahuja and Mooney hammered MI bowlers and posted 62 runs in the Powerplay. After the Powerplay and Strategic Timeout, MI bounced back in the game and dismissed Mooney at 33. After this, two more wickets of Ashleigh Gardner and Kanika Ahuja fell in quick succession. Later, Ayushi Soni was retired out due to her low strike rate in the middle overs. In the end, GG posted 192 runs in 20 overs with the help of a 50-run partnership between Fulmali and Wareham.
Chasing 193, the Mumbai Indians lost two wickets in the Powerplay, one of Hayley Matthew and Gunalan Kamilini. However, Amanjot Kaur and Harmanpreet Kaur blasted off soon after the Powerplay and brought MI to 88/2 in 10 overs. This partnership was broken by Sophie Devine when she dismissed Amanjot at 40. Later, Nicola Carey and Harmanpreet played over 50-run partnership for the 4th wicket and brought MI close to victory. In the end, it was all over for the Giants, and Mumbai won the game by 7 wickets.
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the Player of the Match for her 71 off just 43 balls. She was also handed the Orange Cap for 165 runs in three games.