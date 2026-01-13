MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Highlights: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten 71 powers Mumbai Indians to a convincing 7-wicket victory

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Match No 6 Highlights: Mumbai Indians extended their dominance over Gujarat Giants to a perfect 8-0. With this win, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side jumped to second spot in the Points Table.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2026 Match No 6 Highlights: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their second victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 as the Women in Blue defeated Gujarat Giants (GG) by 7 wickets in the 193-run chase. This is also the second-highest run-chase in WPL history. With this win, MI's win record against GG extended to eight matches. Not only this, the Mumbai Indians jumped to second spot in the Points Table, following this win. Take a look at the detailed match report of Match No. 6 of WPL 2026.

Toss

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the Toss coin, and Ashleigh Gardner called Tails, but it was Heads. MI chose to bowl first against GG.

First Innings

Batting first, GG had a blistering start after Beth Mooney was dropped by G Kamilini in the first over. However, the opening partnership was broken by Shabnim Ismail in the 3rd over of the game when she dismissed Sophie Devine. After this, Kanika Ahuja and Mooney hammered MI bowlers and posted 62 runs in the Powerplay. After the Powerplay and Strategic Timeout, MI bounced back in the game and dismissed Mooney at 33. After this, two more wickets of Ashleigh Gardner and Kanika Ahuja fell in quick succession. Later, Ayushi Soni was retired out due to her low strike rate in the middle overs. In the end, GG posted 192 runs in 20 overs with the help of a 50-run partnership between Fulmali and Wareham.

Second Innings

Chasing 193, the Mumbai Indians lost two wickets in the Powerplay, one of Hayley Matthew and Gunalan Kamilini. However, Amanjot Kaur and Harmanpreet Kaur blasted off soon after the Powerplay and brought MI to 88/2 in 10 overs. This partnership was broken by Sophie Devine when she dismissed Amanjot at 40. Later, Nicola Carey and Harmanpreet played over 50-run partnership for the 4th wicket and brought MI close to victory. In the end, it was all over for the Giants, and Mumbai won the game by 7 wickets.

Player of the Match

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the Player of the Match for her 71 off just 43 balls. She was also handed the Orange Cap for 165 runs in three games.