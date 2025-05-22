Mumbai Indians secured the fourth and final playoff spot by defeating the Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in the IPL 2025.

Nita Ambani, the owner of the Mumbai Indians, was absolutely thrilled after her team clinched a spot in the IPL 2025 play-offs with a solid 59-run win over the Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. This victory, achieved on a tricky pitch, brought MI to 16 points, securing their position as the fourth and final team to advance to the knockouts.

As the cameras zoomed in on the owners' dugout, Nita was seen proudly holding up six fingers, signaling to everyone that Mumbai is aiming for a record-extending sixth IPL title. With both Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings currently tied at five championships each, a win this season would set MI apart as the sole leader.

Nita Ambani signalling, we are coming for the 6th Trophy!



Celebrating the important win, Nita was joined by her son Aakash Ambani as they cheered with the team. After MI's last home game of the season, she even took part in a victory lap around the stadium. Rohit Sharma led the charge, delighting fans by tossing signed tennis balls into the stands—a beloved tradition at Wankhede.

Despite predictions of heavy rain, the weather cooperated beautifully throughout the match. Fittingly for MI, the downpour only began after the last ball was bowled, allowing the celebrations to go on without a hitch.

This victory marked yet another classic MI comeback. After a rough start to the season, where they lost four out of their first five matches, the five-time champions turned things around spectacularly, winning seven of their next eight games to storm into the play-offs.

Mumbai Indians are now focused on their final league match against the Punjab Kings, scheduled to take place in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. Having already secured a spot in the playoffs, the team still has the opportunity to ascend into the top two positions, contingent upon the outcomes of other matches. Achieving this would provide them with a more advantageous route through the knockout stage of the tournament.

