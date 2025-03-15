Nat Sciver-Brunt of the Mumbai Indians made history in the Women's Premier League by becoming the first batter to achieve a significant milestone in the WPL final.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are going head-to-head in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final at the Brabourne Stadium. This marks DC's third appearance in a WPL final, while MI is making their second. DC is on the hunt for their first WPL title, whereas MI, the one-time champions, previously defeated DC in the WPL 2023 final to claim the title. In the 2025 final, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first.

An early wicket brought Nat Sciver-Brunt to the crease during the powerplay. On just her third ball, she made history by becoming the first player to reach 1000 runs in the Women's Premier League, achieving this remarkable feat in her 29th match. Sciver-Brunt has been with MI since the league began, scoring 332 runs in 10 matches during WPL 2023. However, she faced some challenges in WPL 2024, managing only 172 runs in 9 matches.

Now, in WPL 2025, Sciver-Brunt has found her rhythm again, amassing 496* runs so far and is on the verge of hitting the 500-run milestone. She's not just a strong batter; she’s also a valuable all-rounder, having taken 29 wickets.

Ellyse Perry is currently second on the list of top run-scorers in the WPL, with 972 runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Close behind her is Meg Lanning, who has 939 runs and is nearing the 950-run mark.

In the final, MI got off to a shaky start, losing early wickets of Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia. MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur stepped in to join Sciver-Brunt at a tough moment, with the team at 2 wickets down for just 14 runs. The experienced pair has a tough challenge ahead in this crucial match.

Also read| Test farewell on the cards? Virat Kohli drops huge hint about his retirement plans