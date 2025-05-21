The IPL playoffs race is getting intense, and the weather in Mumbai might significantly impact the final standings. With only one point between MI and DC, both teams may face a frustrating wait.

Mumbai's unpredictable weather is poised to significantly impact the playoff race in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, May 21. With an 80 percent chance of rainfall on match day, it is likely that the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals— the only two teams contending for the final playoff spot this season— may end up sharing points.

This scenario places both teams in a challenging position, as they are closely matched in the tournament standings. The Mumbai Indians currently hold a slight edge with 14 points from 12 matches, while the Delhi Capitals trail closely behind with 13 points from the same number of games. What was anticipated to be a decisive clash between these two teams may now become more complicated due to the weather conditions.

Mumbai weather forecast

Mumbai is set to experience significant rainfall on Wednesday as the monsoon arrives in India earlier than anticipated. During the day, the likelihood of rain in the city is approximately 80 percent, decreasing to 50 percent by the evening. As the day progresses, the chances of clear skies are expected to improve; however, this will create a time-sensitive challenge for groundsmen tasked with preparing the outfield for play.

It is important to note that Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai does not possess the same advanced drainage system as Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which may complicate matters on Wednesday.

Who qualifies if MI vs DC game gets washed out

Should Wednesday's match at Wankhede Stadium be canceled due to rain, Delhi will face a challenging scenario. Not only must they secure a victory in their next game, but they will also need to rely on the Punjab Kings to defeat the Mumbai Indians in their final match of the season.

Conversely, if Wednesday's match is indeed washed out, the Mumbai Indians will need to win their last game against the Punjab Kings to secure a direct qualification for the final playoff spot this season. Even if Delhi manages to win their final match against the Punjab Kings by a significant margin, they will still be unable to surpass the Mumbai Indians in the standings.

Cut-off time

The IPL introduced a new regulation to accommodate weather conditions by granting an additional hour for the remaining matches. Consequently, the cut-off time for the shortest format of the game, a 5-over-a-side match, has been extended from 10:56 PM to 11:56 PM. While this adjustment may pose some challenges for fans, it significantly enhances the likelihood of both teams completing their matches under optimal conditions.

