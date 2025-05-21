MI vs DC, IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner each took three wickets, leading to Delhi Capitals being all out for 121 while trying to chase a target of 181 runs.

Mumbai Indians secured their place in the playoffs with a commanding 59-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in a crucial match at Wankhede Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Santner each took three wickets, leading to the Delhi Capitals being bowled out for a mere 121 runs while chasing a target of 181.

Delhi's innings faltered early, with top-order batsmen KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Abishek Porel dismissed during the powerplay. In their must-win encounter, the Mumbai Indians set a competitive total of 180 for five.

Batting first, Suryakumar Yadav delivered an impressive performance, scoring 73 runs off 43 balls. He was well-supported by Ryan Rickelton (25), Will Jacks (21), Tilak Varma (27), and Naman Dhir, who contributed an unbeaten 24 runs. Suryakumar and Tilak formed a crucial 53-run partnership, while Naman's explosive cameo in the final overs propelled the team to the 180-run mark. Captain Rohit Sharma struggled to find his rhythm, departing for just five runs in the third over.

Delhi Capitals' stand-in skipper, Faf du Plessis, won the toss and opted to bowl first in this high-stakes match. Notably, Axar Patel was unable to participate due to illness.

