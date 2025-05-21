MI vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 63 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Match number 63 of the IPL 2025 season is set to take place between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21. This match serves as a crucial decider, as both teams vie for the final playoff spot. The five-time champions, MI, can secure their place in the top four with one game remaining. In contrast, DC must win both of their remaining matches and rely on MI losing their final two games to qualify for the playoffs.

In their previous encounter this season, MI achieved a thrilling 12-run victory over DC, effectively ending DC's four-match winning streak. Following that match, MI went on to secure six consecutive wins. As the teams prepare to face off once more, the anticipation builds around which team will emerge victorious and take a significant step closer to the coveted playoff position.

Historically, the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have clashed 36 times in IPL history. Of these encounters, MI has triumphed 20 times, while DC has claimed victory on 16 occasions.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 63rd Match

Date & Time: May 21, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch report

Wankhede Stadium is famous for its favorable batting conditions, leading to high-scoring games. In 124 IPL matches held there, the team batting first has won 56 times, while the chasing team has won 66 times. The average first-innings score is about 170 runs.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (vice-captain)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma,

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar

MI vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Vipraj Nigam, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi , KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera

