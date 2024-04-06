MI vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Cricket
In the next match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will play against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 7th at 3:30 PM IST. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table, and Delhi Capitals are ninth. Mumbai has played three games without a win, while Delhi Capitals have won only one out of their four matches so far.
Match details
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Match 20
Date & Time: Apr 07, 03:30 PM
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Keepers – Rishab Pant, Ishan Kishan
Batters – Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Tilak Varma
All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal
MI vs DC My Dream11 Team
Rishab Pant, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal