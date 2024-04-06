Twitter
Cricket

MI vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

MI vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 20 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

In the next match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will play against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 7th at 3:30 PM IST. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table, and Delhi Capitals are ninth. Mumbai has played three games without a win, while Delhi Capitals have won only one out of their four matches so far.

Match details

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Match 20

Date & Time: Apr 07, 03:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Rishab Pant, Ishan Kishan

Batters – Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Tilak Varma

All-rounders – Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal

MI vs DC My Dream11 Team

Rishab Pant, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Akash Madhwal

