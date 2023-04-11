MI vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, probable playing XI

Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians (MI) have not been in the best of their forms as the team has lost both their previous matches and are yet to register their first win of IPL 2023. MI are struggling with their bowling attack as their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah is out of the tournament due to back injury. Rohit Sharma’s side will be up against David Warner’s Delhi Capitals who are no different than their opponents as DC have also lost all their previous battles of the season and also looking for a better replacement of their wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant who is recovering from his accident that happened in December last year (2022). Both teams will look forward to starting their winning momentum with a win in tonight’s game.

MI will be facing DC on Tuesday (April 11) at 7:30 pm in the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rohit Sharma’s side who have played two matches against CSK and RCB had lost both by seven and eight wickets, respectively and DC on the other hand have faced three back-to-back losses against LSG, GT and RR by big margins like 50 runs, 6 wickets and 57 runs, respectively.

It will be interesting to see which team ends their losing streak at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match on TV?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

MI vs DC Probable XIs:

DC v MI, Delhi Capitals probable XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

DC v MI, Mumbai Indians probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya