FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to get banned? Here's what we know

ICC praises Knight Riders' 'bold declaration' as preparations begin for cricket's Olympic return after 128 years

SEETI 2.0 Puts Meghalaya on the Global Culinary Map Through Deep Cultural Immersion

Mantra Muugdha trailer: Odia cinema to get their own Bhool Bhulaiyaa meets Bhooth Bangla with Sanoj Kumar, leaves netizens impressed

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, interacts with patients

Who is Amit Jogi? Supreme Court stays Chhattisgarh HC order sentencing ex-MLA life imprisonment in 2003 murder case

MI vs CSK: Wankhede braced for 'El Clasico' of IPL 2026; will Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni play?

UP Board Class 10th Results OUT: Here's how to check UPMSP Class 10 scorecards online

Ramayana: English version of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer to arrive late overseas, netizens spot major hint

West Bengal Election 2026: Who is winning? 10 seats that could shape Phase 1 result

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to get banned? Here's what we know

Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to get

ICC praises Knight Riders' 'bold declaration' as preparations begin for cricket's Olympic return after 128 years

ICC praises Knight Riders' 'bold declaration' as preparations begin for cricket'

SEETI 2.0 Puts Meghalaya on the Global Culinary Map Through Deep Cultural Immersion

SEETI 2.0 Puts Meghalaya on the Global Culinary Map Through Deep Cultural Immers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more

Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna

HomeCricket

CRICKET

MI vs CSK: Wankhede braced for 'El Clasico' of IPL 2026; will Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni play?

The iconic IPL rivalry returns as Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited ‘El Clasico’ at Wankhede in IPL 2026. With fans eager to see Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in action, the blockbuster clash promises high drama and intense competition.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

MI vs CSK: Wankhede braced for 'El Clasico' of IPL 2026; will Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni play?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Get ready, because this isn’t just any game—it’s Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, the clash everyone waits for. It’s match 33 of IPL 2026, happening April 23 at the legendary Wankhede Stadium. These two have a history—both decorated, both dominant—but the stakes feel bigger than usual this time. Bragging rights? Sure. But honestly, both teams are desperate for a win to save their shaky seasons.

Let’s be real—MI and CSK haven’t looked like themselves. After six matches, each has scraped together just two wins. That’s not the kind of record you expect from IPL giants.

CSK stumbled out of the gate with three straight losses, picked themselves up for a couple wins, but then tripped again against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As for MI, they started off strong, beating KKR, but then watched their campaign unravel with four consecutive defeats. Still, they woke up in their last match, thumping the Gujarat Titans and giving fans hope.

And then there’s the mystery of Rohit Sharma. He trained with his team before MI’s last game, but didn’t make it onto the field. Nobody really knows if he’s going to play against CSK—it’s all up in the air.

On the CSK side, the spotlight is on MS Dhoni. He hasn’t played yet this season, though he joined training sessions at Wankhede. According to RevSportz, the decision is all his: play, or wait? Fans are holding their breath.

Looking at head-to-head stats, Mumbai Indians have a slight edge. Out of 39 showdowns, MI has won 21, while CSK has 18. Last year, both teams grabbed a win each—CSK took the first match by four wickets at Chepauk, MI evened it up with a nine-wicket victory at Wankhede.

CSK’s hopes ride on Sanju Samson and Anshul Kamboj. Samson’s been electric, notching up 192 runs, and was the first to hit a century in IPL 2026. Kamboj, young but gutsy, has snagged 13 wickets at an economy of 9.73.

For MI, it’s the youngsters again—Naman Dhir and Allah Ghazanfar. Dhir, at number three, hammered 154 runs with a strike rate that’s nearly off the charts. Ghazanfar has taken six wickets in four matches. Add Tilak Varma to the mix—he exploded for a century against the Titans, and could be MI’s gamechanger.

One matchup everyone’s watching closely: Sanju Samson vs Jasprit Bumrah. Their battles have always been tight—Samson has managed 64 runs off 61 balls against Bumrah, with a strike rate just over 100. Bumrah’s dismissed him twice, keeping things tidy with an economy rate of 6.29.

Also read| 'Education minister of Gujarat': Ravindra Jadeja's tribute to wife Rivaba goes viral after match-winning heroics vs LSG

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to get banned? Here's what we know
Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to get
ICC praises Knight Riders' 'bold declaration' as preparations begin for cricket's Olympic return after 128 years
ICC praises Knight Riders' 'bold declaration' as preparations begin for cricket'
SEETI 2.0 Puts Meghalaya on the Global Culinary Map Through Deep Cultural Immersion
SEETI 2.0 Puts Meghalaya on the Global Culinary Map Through Deep Cultural Immers
Mantra Muugdha trailer: Odia cinema to get their own Bhool Bhulaiyaa meets Bhooth Bangla with Sanoj Kumar, leaves netizens impressed
Mantra Muugdha: Odia cinema to get their own Bhool Bhulaiyaa meets Bhooth Bangla
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, interacts with patients
CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement