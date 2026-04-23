MI vs CSK: Wankhede braced for 'El Clasico' of IPL 2026; will Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni play?

The iconic IPL rivalry returns as Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited ‘El Clasico’ at Wankhede in IPL 2026. With fans eager to see Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in action, the blockbuster clash promises high drama and intense competition.

Get ready, because this isn’t just any game—it’s Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, the clash everyone waits for. It’s match 33 of IPL 2026, happening April 23 at the legendary Wankhede Stadium. These two have a history—both decorated, both dominant—but the stakes feel bigger than usual this time. Bragging rights? Sure. But honestly, both teams are desperate for a win to save their shaky seasons.

Let’s be real—MI and CSK haven’t looked like themselves. After six matches, each has scraped together just two wins. That’s not the kind of record you expect from IPL giants.

CSK stumbled out of the gate with three straight losses, picked themselves up for a couple wins, but then tripped again against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As for MI, they started off strong, beating KKR, but then watched their campaign unravel with four consecutive defeats. Still, they woke up in their last match, thumping the Gujarat Titans and giving fans hope.

And then there’s the mystery of Rohit Sharma. He trained with his team before MI’s last game, but didn’t make it onto the field. Nobody really knows if he’s going to play against CSK—it’s all up in the air.

On the CSK side, the spotlight is on MS Dhoni. He hasn’t played yet this season, though he joined training sessions at Wankhede. According to RevSportz, the decision is all his: play, or wait? Fans are holding their breath.

Looking at head-to-head stats, Mumbai Indians have a slight edge. Out of 39 showdowns, MI has won 21, while CSK has 18. Last year, both teams grabbed a win each—CSK took the first match by four wickets at Chepauk, MI evened it up with a nine-wicket victory at Wankhede.

CSK’s hopes ride on Sanju Samson and Anshul Kamboj. Samson’s been electric, notching up 192 runs, and was the first to hit a century in IPL 2026. Kamboj, young but gutsy, has snagged 13 wickets at an economy of 9.73.

For MI, it’s the youngsters again—Naman Dhir and Allah Ghazanfar. Dhir, at number three, hammered 154 runs with a strike rate that’s nearly off the charts. Ghazanfar has taken six wickets in four matches. Add Tilak Varma to the mix—he exploded for a century against the Titans, and could be MI’s gamechanger.

One matchup everyone’s watching closely: Sanju Samson vs Jasprit Bumrah. Their battles have always been tight—Samson has managed 64 runs off 61 balls against Bumrah, with a strike rate just over 100. Bumrah’s dismissed him twice, keeping things tidy with an economy rate of 6.29.

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