FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

TCS Nashik Row: Four employees arrested in a separate sexual harassment case, details here

Pakistan terror racket busted in India? 2 arrested in Noida in connection with ISI-backed plot

Viral video: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on getting Rs 1 crore bonus for Dhurandhar, debunks rumours with sarcasm: 'Kiski jeb mein hai bata do'

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes in Bandra, It's price will leave you shocked

MI vs CSK: Mahela Jayawardene reveals reason behind sending Shardul Thakur as impact sub despite shoulder injury

West Bengal Elections 2026: Home minister Amit Shah predicts big victory for BJP, says 'will win 110 seats in phase-1'

Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’

Why Surat is home to India’s most trusted saree manufacturers ?

Pawan Khera's Legal Trouble Continues: Gauhati HC rejects Congress leader's anticipatory bail in case filed by Assam CM’s wife

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes in Bandra, It's price will leave you shocked

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes

Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's life: ‘I could not do anything’

Annu Kapoor accuses Om Puri of ‘ruining and betraying’ sister Seema Kapoor's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more

Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna

HomeCricket

CRICKET

MI vs CSK: Mahela Jayawardene reveals reason behind sending Shardul Thakur as impact sub despite shoulder injury

Despite using Danish Malewar as Impact Sub, how did the Mumbai Indians manage to send Shardul Thakur to bat in place of the injured Mitchell Santner? Check out what MI coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 01:07 PM IST

MI vs CSK: Mahela Jayawardene reveals reason behind sending Shardul Thakur as impact sub despite shoulder injury
Mitchell Santner was injured while taking a catch, dismissing Kartik Sharma
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mumbai Indians (MI) tasted their biggest IPL defeat on Thursday at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their home turf, Wankhede Stadium. MI lost the game by 103 runs, courtesy of Sanju Samson's unbeaten 101 runs off 54 balls. But what captivated everyone's attention was Shardul Thakur entering the field to bat despite not being named in the Playing XI, and Mumbai also used Danish Malewar as an Impact Player in the game.

 

How was Mitchell Santner injured?

 

In the 17th over, Mitchell Santner sustained an injury while taking a catch to dismiss Kartik Sharma. While taking the superb catch, the Kiwi all-rounder landed on his shoulder, and then his head also bounced on the field.

 

Take a look

How was Shardul Thakur sent to bat during MI vs CSK clash?

After the first innings, Santner was ruled out of the game due to a concussion, which earlier was not a point of discussion as the fielder landed on his elbow and shoulder first. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene came out to clarify the confusion and said, ''Santner hit his head first, the neck, and obviously, the shoulder as well. He then went for a scan. Once he got back, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder, but he felt that he wasn’t stable, so we took him for a scan in that situation.''

 

''We requested a concussion sub. It’s at the match referee and the umpires’ discretion. They allowed Shardul Thakur. It is what it is,'' he added.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan Army kills 10-year-old child, 22 TTP militants in fresh clashes
TCS Nashik Row: Four employees arrested in a separate sexual harassment case, details here
TCS Nashik Row: Four employees arrested in a separate sexual harassment case
Pakistan terror racket busted in India? 2 arrested in Noida in connection with ISI-backed plot
Pakistan terror racket busted? 2 arrested in Noida in ISI plot
Viral video: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on getting Rs 1 crore bonus for Dhurandhar, debunks rumours with sarcasm: 'Kiski jeb mein hai bata do'
Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on getting Rs 1 crore bonus for Dhurandhar
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes in Bandra, It's price will leave you shocked
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, made huge investment purchases 3 homes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement