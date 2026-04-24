MI vs CSK: Mahela Jayawardene reveals reason behind sending Shardul Thakur as impact sub despite shoulder injury

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Despite using Danish Malewar as Impact Sub, how did the Mumbai Indians manage to send Shardul Thakur to bat in place of the injured Mitchell Santner? Check out what MI coach Mahela Jayawardene said.
Mumbai Indians (MI) tasted their biggest IPL defeat on Thursday at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their home turf, Wankhede Stadium. MI lost the game by 103 runs, courtesy of Sanju Samson's unbeaten 101 runs off 54 balls. But what captivated everyone's attention was Shardul Thakur entering the field to bat despite not being named in the Playing XI, and Mumbai also used Danish Malewar as an Impact Player in the game.
In the 17th over, Mitchell Santner sustained an injury while taking a catch to dismiss Kartik Sharma. While taking the superb catch, the Kiwi all-rounder landed on his shoulder, and then his head also bounced on the field.
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Mitchell Santner with a fine diving catch in the deep
1st wicket of the night for Jasprit Bumrah
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After the first innings, Santner was ruled out of the game due to a concussion, which earlier was not a point of discussion as the fielder landed on his elbow and shoulder first. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene came out to clarify the confusion and said, ''Santner hit his head first, the neck, and obviously, the shoulder as well. He then went for a scan. Once he got back, he was lying down. Yes, the ice was there for the shoulder, but he felt that he wasn’t stable, so we took him for a scan in that situation.''
''We requested a concussion sub. It’s at the match referee and the umpires’ discretion. They allowed Shardul Thakur. It is what it is,'' he added.