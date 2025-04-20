MI vs CSK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 38 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

After securing two consecutive victories, the Mumbai Indians are eager to achieve a rare hat-trick as they prepare to face off against the Chennai Super Kings in Match number 38 of the Indian Premier League at the iconic Wankhede Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 20.

The Mumbai Indians have a history of bouncing back from slow starts in the league, a characteristic that has become synonymous with their playing style. Despite a rocky beginning to the season with four losses in five games, Hardik Pandya and his team have hit their stride with recent wins over the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are determined to secure more wins to climb up the points table and secure a playoff spot. Currently occupying the 10th spot, the team is looking to turn their season around. The anticipation is high among the Wankhede Stadium crowd for another chance to witness the legendary MS Dhoni in action, especially after recent criticism of his batting position. However, it is undeniable that when Dhoni starts hitting those big shots, even the Mumbai crowd can't help but cheer for the CSK icon.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 38th Match

Date & Time: Apr 20, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul (vc), Abishek Porel

Batters: Sai Sudharsan (c), Shubman Gill, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

MI vs CSK My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair (vc), Axar Patel, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

