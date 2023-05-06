MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni and Co will be locking horns with Rohit Sharma’s side as both teams will meet on Saturday, for the second time in the IPL 2023. The clash will start at 3:30 pm at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In their previous clash this season CSK defeated MI by 7 wickets in the Wankhede Stadium. However Mumbai Indians have invaded Chennai’s fortress multiple times in the past. Out of 8 games in Chepauk, MI have come out victorious 6 times and would be ready to continue their dominance in tonight’s game. With Suryakumar yadav, Tim David and Tilak Varma strongly carrying Mumbai’s middle order batting, hosts will have come out with a stronger plan to win the game and get closer to the playoffs.

Chennai, on the other hand, have zero wins in last three games and it will be interesting to see if Men in Yellow can get the winning momentum at their home ground. MS Dhoni’s troop is currently at the 3rd place in the points table with 11 points as the team have lost some close nail biting matches in the past. With in form top order and a fierce middle order like Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni, the team has one of the best batting line up. However, an inexperienced bowling attack has been a concern for head coach Stephen Fleming.



The El-clasico clash will be a crucial one as both teams will be playing to win the game and make a step towards the Playoffs.

Match Details: CSK vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 49

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, 3:30 Pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Captain : Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande

CSK vs MI My Dream 11 team

Ruturaj Gaikwad ©, Suryakumar Yadav ​​(vc), Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Cameron Green, Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande.

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer.