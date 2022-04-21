MI vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo brings out viral 'Pushpa' celebration again

Dwayne Bravo pulled off the viral 'Pushpa' celebration vs MI

Dwayne Bravo is one of the most entertaining players on the cricket field. Bravo, who is a funny character off the pitch, renowned for his hilarious Instagram reels, never shies away from doing viral celebrations on the field as well. Against Mumbai Indians as well, on Thursday, Bravo pulled off the viral 'Pushpa' celebration again.

Earlier in the game, Mumbai were sent out to bat first, as they suffered a batting collapse of sorts, with Mukesh Choudhary sending MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan back to the dugout on ducks in the very first over of the inning.

In his second over, Choudhary got the better of Dewald Brevis who also walked back after scoring just 4 runs, and at the end of powerplay Mumbai were reduced to 42/3.

READ| IPL 2022: Meet Hrithik Shokeen, 21-year-old who made his debut for MI against CSK

A couple of overs later, Suryakumar Yadav was also dismissed and the responsibility came on the young shoulders of Tilak Varma and debutant Hrithik Shokeen, as they tried to steady the ship.

The youngsters were able to stitch together a 38-run partnership before Shokeen was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo.

The West Indies all-rounder bowled a short of a length delivery to Shokeen who tried to go for a big hit, but could only give away a catch to Robin Uthappa.

READ| IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma hilariously asks Ravindra Jadeja 'batting bola na tu' after losing toss, video viral

Bravo subsequently pulled off the viral 'Pushpa' celebration that fans have seen him doing a couple of times already this season.

Here's the video of Dwayne Bravo's 'Pushpa' celebration:

Bravo enacts Srivalli dance steps pic.twitter.com/ZudZlsftft April 21, 2022

The veteran halted Shokeen's inning after 25 runs, but Mumbai Indians were eventually able to put up a fight-worthy total of 155/7 in 20 overs.

Tilak Varma remained unbeaten at 51 after facing 43 balls, while he was ably supported by Jaydev Unadkat towards the end with a small cameo of 19 runs in 9 balls.