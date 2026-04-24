MI vs CSK: Did Mumbai Indians misuse concussion rule? Head coach responds to controversy

A controversy erupted during the MI vs CSK IPL clash after Mumbai Indians’ use of a concussion substitute raised questions among fans and experts. Responding to the debate, MI’s head coach addressed the criticism and clarified the team’s stance on the decision.

The Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL championship five times, have found themselves embroiled in controversy during their match against the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, facing serious accusations of misusing the concussion substitute rule. The incident unfolded when all-rounder Mitchell Santner sustained an injury while trying to catch a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah aimed at Kartik Sharma. Santner seemed to have hurt his shoulder and was subsequently taken off the field.

Following this, the Mumbai Indians formally requested to substitute Santner with Shardul Thakur as a concussion replacement, a request that match officials approved. This decision quickly ignited a debate, raising two significant questions: Did the Mumbai Indians misuse the concussion substitute rule, and was Shardul Thakur a suitable like-for-like replacement for Santner?

Excellently judged



Mitchell Santner with a fine diving catch in the deep



st wicket of the night for Jasprit Bumrah



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According to IPL playing conditions that align with International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, a concussion substitute is allowed only when a player suffers a head or neck injury. The severity of the injury is evaluated medically, with the final decision resting with the match referee. In Santner's situation, the injury seemed to be to his shoulder. However, the substitution request was reportedly made citing neurological symptoms, which prompted further investigation.

What Do ICC Rules Say?

As per ICC guidelines, a concussion substitute can be utilized under the following conditions:

- When a concussion is confirmed or even suspected

- Following an on-field or off-field medical evaluation

- At any time, if symptoms develop, even after the player has received treatment and returned to play

Interestingly, Santner was later spotted in the dressing room applying ice to his shoulder, which fueled further doubts regarding the true nature of his injury.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene tackled the controversy head-on at the post-match press conference. He explained that Santner hurt both his neck and shoulder while taking the catch. The team pushed for a concussion substitute because of those injuries, and the match referee gave the green light for Thakur to step in for Santner.

"He hit his head first, neck, obviously the shoulder as well. He went for a scan because once he got back, he felt dizziness," Jayawardene said, adding "the ice (pack in the dugout) was there for the shoulder. But he felt that he wasn't stable so we took him for a scan."

Honestly, the whole drama didn’t change much. Mumbai Indians still took their harshest defeat by runs against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history, falling short by a huge 103-run gap.

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