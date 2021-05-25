MI's Suryakumar Yadav recalls heated moment with Virat Kohli in IPL 2020, reveals THIS

Seeing Virat Kohli get angry on-field is not something that is new. The Indian skipper has shown his aggression to opposition players on numerous occasions. Be it for Team India or for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

So when the heated moment took place in IPL 2020 during the clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, it was Suryakumar Yadav, who was at the receiving end of Kohli's anger.

The batsman who made his debut for Team India earlier this year, went down memory lane to recall the incident when national skipper Virat Kohli sledged him.

Yadav was unbeaten on a 43-ball 79 with 10 fours and three sixes and helped MI track down the target with five balls to spare. However, during his inning, Kohli tried to get under his skin with sledging.

Recalling the moment, Yadav stated that he was happy that the RCB skipper tried to heat the moment. He said he understood that Kohli was trying to divert his concentration.

"It's not just me, he goes hard at any batsman batting against him. I was happy that he sledged me. It means even Kohli knew that if I bat on, we will win the match and if they got my wicket, then maybe they could slow us down and create a chance to win," Yadav was quoted as saying in a live chat on Mumbai Indians' (MI) Instagram handle.

"I am a cool and calm customer on the pitch, so I don't get into these rivalries. But there was that moment in Abu Dhabi, so I guess that can go down as one," he added.

In IPL 2020, Suryakumar, batting at number three, managed 480 runs from 16 matches at an average and strike rate of 40 and 145.01 respectively.